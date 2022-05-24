Students start home remodel

Students at the Regional Rural Technical Center at LaHarpe finally got a chance to swing a hammer — make that, a sledgehammer — at a house that will serve as a remodel project for the construction trades class.

Don Settlemeyer, instructor, attended the USD 257 board meeting to give members an update on the project.

The house was moved in early 2021 from its original location near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, to a spot between Iola Middle and High schools. The plan is for construction trades students to remodel the house, so it can be sold.