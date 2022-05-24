 | Tue, May 24, 2022
Students start home remodel

Construction trades students started demolition work at a house owned by the district. It was moved form its previous location near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center last year. In other news, the district agreed to hire a sixth football coach and raised meal prices.

May 24, 2022 - 1:54 PM

Construction trades students from the Regional Rural Technical Center work on pouring concrete for piers to hold up a new porch at a house owned by USD 257 near Iola Middle School. Courtesy photo

Students at the Regional Rural Technical Center at LaHarpe finally got a chance to swing a hammer — make that, a sledgehammer — at a house that will serve as a remodel project for the construction trades class.

Don Settlemeyer, instructor, attended the USD 257 board meeting to give members an update on the project.

The house was moved in early 2021 from its original location near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, to a spot between Iola Middle and High schools. The plan is for construction trades students to remodel the house, so it can be sold.

