Joe Ketcher

June 22, 2917 – August 2, 2026
Joe Dale Ketcher, 89, of Iola, Kansas, died Aug. 2, 2026.
He was born June 22, 1937, in Miami, Oklahoma, to Hubert “Chub” Ketcher and Sylvia Ketcher.
He married Ruth Marie Huston on March 27, 1957.
Survivors include his wife and children, Steve Ketcher and wife, Linda, and Lynda Suzanne Ping and husband.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to ACARF or to help defray funeral expenses.
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.