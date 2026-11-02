Sherry McDown

April 22, 1960 – October 30, 2026
Sherry Lynn McDown, age 66, of Iola, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 30, 2026, as result of a vehicular accident near Humboldt, Kansas.
Sherry was born April 22, 1960, in Iola, to Ralph Johnson, Sr. and Luise (Palumbo) Johnson.
Sherry and Bret McDown met in 1995 and were married December 25, 2022, in Iola.
She worked 19 years for Russell Stover Candies and then for B&W Trailer Hitches.
Sherry loved fishing, garage sales, cheap bargains, and dining out. She also enjoyed gardening, and bird watching. Sherry loved spoiling her grandchildren.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Johson, and nephew, Terry Johnson.
She is survived by her husband; children, Jessica (Dustin) Marvin, Audrey Montague (Dakota Ramsey), Amy (Andrew Hutton) Montague, Jacob Montague; grandchildren, Aden Kelley, Paige Marvin, Rhegan Fischer, Macen Fischer, Hunter Hutton, Karsen Lampe, Raven Tomlinson, Logan Hutton, Jaide Marvin, Maelee Powell, Colt George, Laiken Powell, Wyatt Hutton, Slaide Marvin, Carter George; siblings, Donna Bailey, Ralph (Judy) Johnson, Jr., Samual Johnson, Doug (Carol) Johnson; niece, Sharon (Damon) Mefford; nephew, Stanley (Deidra) Johnson, and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to noon in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.
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