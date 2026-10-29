Mary Sampson

April 12, 1943 – Oct. 12, 2026
Mary Carolyn Sampson (Smith), 83, died Oct. 12, 2026, at her home in Eureka.
Mary was born on April 12, 1943, in Iola, to Francis and Harriet (Hulbert) Smith. On May 11, 1961, she married Richard William Sampson. He died in 2000.
In 2007 Mary met her partner of 19 years, Glen Gibson.
He survives, as do children Phylis and (Dennis) Scott and Kenneth (Laurie) Sampson.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah, and one great-grandchild, Alaric Womack.
Funeral services were held Oct. 20 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, followed by burial at Geneva Cemetery.
Memorials may be made out to the Eureka VFW Post 2712, and left in the care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
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