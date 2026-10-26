Robert Hamm

Published: October 26, 2026
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July 26, 1953-Oct. 20, 2026
Robert Eugene Hamm, age 73, of Elsmore, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. He was born July 26, 1953, in St. Joseph, Mo., to Robert R. Hamm and Jennie (Steelman) Hamm.
Robert was preceded in death by his father; and one sister, Judy Corbin.
Robert is survived by his mother; two sisters, Jackie Perley and Karen Brown.
No service is planned.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
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