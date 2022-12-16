 | Fri, Dec 16, 2022
And so it begins: Pre-filed bills target Kansas courts, free speech

Bad ideas don't improve with age; but that doesn't stop these lawmakers from reintroducing formerly defeated legislation

By

Columnists

December 16, 2022 - 2:29 PM

There’s an old joke about the Kansas Legislature: When I die, I want to die in the Capitol building, because nothing’s ever really dead under the dome. 

It’s a commentary on zombie bills and the same ideas that keep coming back to life year after year, no matter how badly they stink up the place or how many times they get rejected. 

This year, two of the dumbest ideas of the past few several years are already pre-filed as new bills for lawmakers to take up when they come back to session in January. 

