US handicaps Ukraine’s defense against Russia
It’s hard to escape the conclusion that the slowdown of Ukraine’s battlefield technology was a project between someone in the Trump Administration and Elon Musk.
Ukraine says its satellite access is finally back to full speed, but the throttling episode of recent weeks has mushroomed into a larger story about the Trump Administration and an indispensable battlefield technology.
Elon Musk did himself no favors over the weekend with a credulous social-media outburst about the Russia-Ukraine war.
Nobody is stepping up to take credit for slowing down Ukraine’s eyes and ears in the sky. Mr. Musk’s odd explanation is that Ukraine violated the “terms of service” of Starlink, a commercial product, by using it for offensive military purposes. But that sounds like a dodge.
The Wall Street Journal
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.