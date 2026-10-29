US handicaps Ukraine’s defense against Russia

It’s hard to escape the conclusion that the slowdown of Ukraine’s battlefield technology was a project between someone in the Trump Administration and Elon Musk.
Firefighters put out a fire in a residential neighborhood following Russia’s air attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
by The Wall Street Journal
Published: October 29, 2026
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It’s hard to escape the conclusion that the slowdown of Ukraine’s battlefield technology was a project between someone in the Trump Administration and Elon Musk.

Ukraine says its satellite access is finally back to full speed, but the throttling episode of recent weeks has mushroomed into a larger story about the Trump Administration and an indispensable battlefield technology. 

Elon Musk did himself no favors over the weekend with a credulous social-media outburst about the Russia-Ukraine war.

Nobody is stepping up to take credit for slowing down Ukraine’s eyes and ears in the sky. Mr. Musk’s odd explanation is that Ukraine violated the “terms of service” of Starlink, a commercial product, by using it for offensive military purposes. But that sounds like a dodge. 

The Wall Street Journal

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