Voting helps ground those disillusioned by government
The act of voting is tremendously powerful as it sends the message that there are people who haven’t given up yet. That democracy is still alive.
I think everyone should vote, but not for the aggravating script we’ve heard over the last two decades. I think people should vote because they matter, their lives matter, their voice matters, and they deserve to be heard.
I say this as someone who isn’t partisan and has spent my adult life being disappointed in a political system that continues to grow more toxic and divisive every year. With each election cycle asking us to vote for the lesser of two evils and never the better of two goods.
I cannot stress enough that people in their 30s and younger are disillusioned by a government that clearly doesn’t seem to work for us. And it’s difficult to believe things can get better when we’re exhausted working multiple jobs, taking care of our families, worried for our friends, and getting harassed by endless text messages, spam calls and attack ads.
Faye Seidler – North Dakota Monitor
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