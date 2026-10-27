Higher beef prices inextricably linked to ICE activity
If President Trump really wants to lower beef prices, he must stop the mass deportation agenda.
For the past five years, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have been trying to lower prices, but every piece of data shows that families are being pushed to the limit by the cost of living. President Donald Trump’s administration has paid particular attention to lowering the price of beef, which has shot up more than 20% since he took office.
In August, his administration unveiled a plan to import more than 660 million pounds of ground beef, which farmers, ranchers, and even his closest allies rightly criticized. Prices have still not fallen. If Trump really wants to lower beef prices, he must stop the mass deportation agenda.
In September, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed up here in Kansas and swarmed small towns in the “Golden Triangle of Meatpacking,” where the communities of Dodge City, Liberal, and Garden City produce a fifth of the nation’s beef supply.
Martin Rosas – Kansas Reflector
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