Letter to the editor – October 27, 2026

Published: October 27, 2026
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To the editor,

Do you have a political hero? One of my political heroes was the Republican Sen. Richard Lugar from Indiana.

Lugar served 36 years in the Senate before passing away in April 2019. He is one of my heroes because he did so much work to foster negotiation across the aisle to help reach a compromise. I don’t believe a democracy can function very well if there isn’t bipartisan negotiation and compromise.

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