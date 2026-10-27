How to prevent election interference
Only individual states and Congress have the right to regulate elections. Not the president.
That’s why the courts have blocked the Trump administration’s plans to “take over” our elections.
We are all proud of the American tradition of free and fair elections. That tradition is a result of hard work by thousands of state and local election officials around the country. Their jobs are tough and getting tougher. In recent years, they have had to work in the face of increasing scrutiny, threats and relentless attacks on our democracy.
In 2026, we face a new threat: a concerted campaign by the executive branch of the federal government to undermine the midterms. We don’t know if Trump administration officials will follow through on their threats to interfere with the work of election officials, but we must be prepared.
President Trump has said he wants to “take over” elections. He has issued executive orders attempting to rewrite the rules. And he has used the Justice Department to seek personal voter information and threaten election officials who do not comply.
Bill Bradley – Guest essay for The New York Times
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