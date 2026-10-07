 | Thu, Oct 08, 2026
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Brazil is a right-wing country now

The Bolsonaro clan promises to align with Donald Trump, and to attack democratic institutions

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Editorials

October 7, 2026 - 4:37 PM

Right-wing senator and presidential candidate for the Liberal Party (PL) Flavio Bolsonaro (center) during a press conference with representatives from the Progressive Party and Uniao Brasilparties that declared their support for the runoff election in Brasilia, on Oct. 7, 2026. Bolsonaro heads to a runoff election with leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on October 25, buoyed by sweeping gains in Congress, after a shock first-place finish. (Sergio Lima/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

For most of the past quarter of a century Brazil was dominated by the Workers’ Party (PT). A left-wing alliance of trade-unionists, progressive Catholics and academics built a large welfare state and defined Latin America’s version of social democracy. That era is over. On October 4th the PT and its ageing leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, were trounced in the first round of Brazil’s general election by Flávio Bolsonaro and his Liberal Party (PL).

Betting markets give Flávio

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