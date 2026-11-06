A hard night for Marmaton Valley
The Marmaton Valley Wildcats hope to bounce back next week against Southern Coffey County.
RICHMOND — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams had a rough night on the hardwood Thursday.
The Wildcat boys dropped all three games against host Central Heights, while the girls went 0-2.
In boys action, Central Heights prevailed in the A team game, 47-6. Lucas Sander, Eli Griffin and Emmett Cole scored two points each for the Wildcats.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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