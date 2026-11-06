A hard night for Marmaton Valley

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats hope to bounce back next week against Southern Coffey County.
Riley Tynon takes a shot in the B team game Thursday evening. Photo by Adisyn Pritchard / Iola Register
by Jimmy Potts
Published: November 6, 2026
|
Preferred source Add The Iola Register as a preferred source on Google. Google Search will then show you more of our stories in Top Stories. Opens Google; you may need to sign in.

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats hope to bounce back next week against Southern Coffey County.

RICHMOND — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams had a rough night on the hardwood Thursday.

The Wildcat boys dropped all three games against host Central Heights, while the girls went 0-2.

In boys action, Central Heights prevailed in the A team game, 47-6. Lucas Sander, Eli Griffin and Emmett Cole scored two points each for the Wildcats.

Jimmy Potts

Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.

All Articles

Leave a Reply

The Iola Register Comment Policy

The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending now

  1. Cooking up something sweet

  2. Marmaton Valley schools eye upgrades

  3. Moran Locker expansion plan gets a boost

  4. Area athletes peak at the right time

  5. Allen student earns FFA’s highest honor

Related articles

Recent Videos

View our channel