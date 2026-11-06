Humboldt grapplers do well at Fredonia
The Humboldt Cubs and Lady Cubs earned multiple medals at Thursday’s Tri-Valley League meet.
FREDONIA — A number of Humboldt Cubs and Lady Cubs were named Tri-Valley League champions at Thursday’s meet in Fredonia.
In girls action, Azahlynn Wilkerson took first while sweeping the 105 lbs. bracket. She defeated Bluestem’s Tyler Arnold by second-period pin, then bested Caney Valley’s Jentry Stallsmith for the TVL title via third-period pin.
Sutton Wimsett took first in the 86 lbs. weight bracket after defeating Fredonia’s Izlyn Clubine by second period pin, then trouncing Caney Valley’s Heidi Wene 9-1 for the title.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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