IMS Mustangs split on the road in Wellsville
The Iola Middle School eighth-grade Mustangs took their first loss, while the seventh-grade Mustangs remain undefeated
The Iola Middle School Mustangs wrapped up their three-game road trip with a split while facing the Wellsville Eagles Thursday.
The eighth-grade Mustangs took their first loss of the season, falling to the Eagles in a 36-32 overtime nailbiter.
After ending the first half up 18-7, the Mustangs could not maintain their momentum as both teams traded shots until the Eagles forced overtime. Cayleigh Rutherford had 10 points, followed by Abby Boeken with 9 points, Elliot Sigg with 4 points and Rylee Weast with a bucket.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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