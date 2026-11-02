Crest’s Allen sisters medal at state
Crest twins Lynnex and Jorden Allen brought home some hardware from Saturday’s state meet in Wamego, and they were far from the only successful area runners.
WAMEGO — Saturday’s 1A State Cross Country Championship was hardly over — Crest and Marmaton Valley runners had just caught their breath — when they were already making plans to be right back here a year from now.
Their thoughts were already on the next race, on the teams to beat, on kicking harder, practicing hills, making up ground in the final mile.
After all, almost everyone who ran Saturday will have a chance to return next year. Marmaton Valley’s entire boys team qualified for state. For 2027, they expect to lose just one runner, senior Brendon Newman. And Emma Louk is a sophomore.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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