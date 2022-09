The Allen Community College volleyball team lost its home meet to Fort Scott on Wednesday, 3-1.

The Lady Red Devils dropped the opening set, 25-23, before taking the second set victory, 25-14. Allen then dropped two sets in a row, 25-16 and 25-22.

Allen was led offensively by Abby Altic’s 17 kills and Katherine Harris’s 11 kills. Gabriela Dominguez notched seven kills and Arlette Becerra ripped six kills. Alycia Shaw and Nadia Gallegos also knocked four kills apiece.