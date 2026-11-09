Allen stays undefeated
The Allen Red Devils are 3-0 after drubbing the Metropolitan Community College Wolves Saturday.
The Allen Red Devils remain undefeated at 2-0 after pounding the Metropolitan Community College Wolves 65-47 Saturday.
After mollywhopping Bethel Reserve in their opener, the Red Devils received their first challenge of the young season in the Wolves, who kept within arm’s length throughout the game.
“We didn’t handle ourselves mentally very well; we got rattled and some kids got in foul trouble,” Allen coach Leslie Crane said. “The kids have got to learn how to play through all of that and how to do the things necessary to be successful. We handled it better in the second half, and in the third quarter you could see that turn and the momentum switched.”
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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