Wildcats fall in 60-0 mercy-rule
Sometimes it takes losing to a state champion to discover what it takes to be a state champion.
MORAN — The Marmaton Valley Wildcat football season came to an end Friday with a 60-0 loss to the defending state champion Hanover Wildcats in the second round of the KSHSAA Eight-Man DII playoffs.
Without senior running back/defensive back Cooper Scharff, who exited last week’s victory over Norwich with a knee injury, the Wildcats struggled on both sides of the ball as Hanover capitalized on great field position following Marmaton Valley turnovers and special teams’ miscues.
“We saw what a championship-caliber team looks like, and we have about 60 points to make up in order to get to that level,” Marmaton Valley coach Max Mickunas said. “We know our tackling was not good enough; the effort was not good enough when we needed it to be. They punched us in the mouth.”
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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