Clifton-Clyde ends Wildcats’ turnaround
The Yates Center Wildcats hope to keep their momentum going next season after wrapping up 2026 with a loss in the second round of the playoffs.
CLYDE — The Yates Center Wildcats’ historic season came to an end Friday after falling behind in a footrace with the Clifton-Clyde Eagles in the third quarter, resulting in a 74-42 loss.
The Wildcats more than held their own while facing the No. 1 seed Eagles (8-1) but could not keep their footing when the Eagles seized control by scoring 38 points in the third quarter.
With the win the Eagles advanced to face South Sumner (8-1) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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