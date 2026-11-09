Red Devils rout Threshers 105-68
After a pair of consecutive blowouts, the Red Devils may need to step up their game in their next two contests against ranked opponents.
The Allen Red Devils picked up their third consecutive victory while routing the Bethel College Treshers Junior Varsity 105-68.
The Red Devils left the Threshers in the dust Saturday after jumping out to a 58-25 lead by the end of the first half and adding 47 in a more contentious second half.
“It was a good opportunity to sit a couple of guys and get some other people more playing time. It worked out perfectly. I loved how we shared the ball and made the right plays,” Allen coach coach Patrick Nee said.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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