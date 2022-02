Allen’s men’s basketball team is in the midst of a six-game winning streak and an undefeated conference record. One unsung hero in the Red Devils’ recent success has been sophomore Brayden Thompson.

Thompson, a native of Haughton, La., has seen increased playing time with the absence of Scottie Turner and others.

“I feel like after we lost the guys we had last year there was a big hole to fill on the team,” Thompson said. “It was up for grabs and I wanted to take it.”