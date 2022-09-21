 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon becomes highest paid in NHL

The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era.

By

Sports

September 21, 2022 - 1:52 PM

Crews clean and prepare to cover the Dallas Stars ice after all NHL games were suspended due to coronavirus on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era.

MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract.

His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-24 season surpasses Connor McDavid’s $12.5 million as the highest in the league. McDavid’s $100 million, eight-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers signed in 2017 was the previous record for the highest annual cap hit since the system went into place in 2005.

Related
December 22, 2021
December 21, 2021
February 16, 2021
June 5, 2020
Most Popular