 Tue, Nov 30, 2021
Baseball’s pre-lockout spending spree

A plethora of MLB free agents got big-time contracts with a lot of them getting more than $100 million dollars.

All of this spending by teams comes in an offseason that is expected to include a lockout sooner rather than later.

Sports

November 30, 2021

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers a pitch during the third inning in game two in the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Photo by TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Max Scherzer agreed to a record-setting $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets and shortstop Corey Seager struck a $325 million, 10-year deal with the Texas Rangers on Monday as players and teams rushed to reach agreements before an expected lockout.

The pair are among among eight players who in recent days have agreed to contracts totalling $1.268 billion in guaranteed pay.

Both Scherzer and Seager are leaving the high-spending Los Angeles Dodgers for free agent riches elsewhere with teams that have aggressively added players before what likely will be Major League Baseball’s first work stoppage since 1995.

