Big 12 aims for 3-game sweep of SEC teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You can bet the Southeastern Conference is counting the days until Texas is playing with them rather than against them.

In the first of three matchups between the heaviest of heavyweight conferences and the Big 12 spanning two weeks, the then-No. 11 Longhorns — soon to be jumping to the SEC — did something last Saturday that only eight teams had done in 112 tries spanning more than 16 seasons: They beat then-No. 3 Alabama and coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Now, the once-in-peril Big 12 could sweep the SEC when No. 15 Kansas State visits old conference rival Missouri on Saturday and newcomer BYU heads to Arkansas. The Wildcats were 4 1/2-point favorites as of Tuesday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Cougars were 8 1/2-point underdogs as they prepared to face the Razorbacks.