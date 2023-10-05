Kansas State seeks 2-0 Big 12 start at Oklahoma St.

Most of the focus in the Big 12 this week is on the Oklahoma-Texas showdown, but Kansas State sits just outside of the AP Top 25. A win for the Wildcats against Oklahoma State would put them ahead of the loser of that Oklahoma-Texas game in the conference standings. The Wildcats’ only loss was a non-conference game at now-No. 21 Missouri after the Tigers kicked a game-winning 61-yard field goal as time expired. Oklahoma State is off to a rough start, and fans are becoming unhappy with veteran coach Mike Gundy after two straight losses.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon vs. Kansas State run defense. Gordon took over the lead back role against Iowa State and carried 18 times for 121 yards. Kansas State leads the Big 12 and ranks sixth nationally with just 73 yards rushing allowed per game.