Big 12 games coming down to wire

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has seen the final minutes of four Big 12 games play out in wildly different fashions.

None of them good.

There was the conference opener against Baylor, when a failed onside kick kept the Cyclones from having a chance in a 31-24 loss. The game at Kansas, when Jace Gilbert missed a 37-yard field goal try with 27 seconds to go in a 14-11 defeat. Against Kansas State, the Cyclones failed on fourth down near midfield with 2 minutes left in a 10-9 loss. And last week against Texas, when they fumbled away the ball with 2:06 left in a 24-21 defeat.