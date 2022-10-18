 | Tue, Oct 18, 2022
Big 12 games coming down to wire

There have been 17 games in the Big 12 this season and 12 have been decided by 10 points or fewer, including this past Saturday, when Oklahoma beat Kansas 52-42 in Norman.

Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) scores on a 2-yard touchdown run against Kansas in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Norman, Oklahoma. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images/TNS)

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has seen the final minutes of four Big 12 games play out in wildly different fashions.

None of them good.

There was the conference opener against Baylor, when a failed onside kick kept the Cyclones from having a chance in a 31-24 loss. The game at Kansas, when Jace Gilbert missed a 37-yard field goal try with 27 seconds to go in a 14-11 defeat. Against Kansas State, the Cyclones failed on fourth down near midfield with 2 minutes left in a 10-9 loss. And last week against Texas, when they fumbled away the ball with 2:06 left in a 24-21 defeat.

