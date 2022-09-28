Kansas, Kansas State on cruise control

An eye-opening win by Kansas State over Oklahoma and strong starts by Kansas and other Big 12 teams on the road have thrown the early conference standings into an unfamiliar heap.

Perennial basement dweller Kansas is 4-0 and on the cusp of its first ranking in 13 years. And look who’s sharing the league cellar, for now — the Sooners and fellow Southeastern Conference defector Texas.

Heading into the first full week of the Big 12 schedule, there is no team with a losing record and there are only three unbeaten teams left. Big 12 road teams are 9-4 so far this season, winning four out of six games last week, the most in one week since Oct. 31, 2020.