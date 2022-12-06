 | Tue, Dec 06, 2022
Brady tosses two late TDs to beat Saints

The 45-year old Tom Brady connected with a couple rookie wide receivers, Cade Otton and Rachaad White, in the final minutes of Monday's game to take a one point victory on national television.

December 6, 2022 - 1:59 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass, while being pressured by the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A relieved Tom Brady stepped to the podium with a big smile.

“Just like we drew it up,” the seven-time Super Bowl quarterback said after throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit and beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16.

Clearly frustrated and on the verge of being held without a TD pass at home by the Saints for the third straight season, Brady led scoring drives of 91 and 63 yards and the Bucs (6-6) back to .500, tightening the team’s grip on first place in the weak NFC South.

