Brees spoke his heart; meant no harm

It doesn’t take more than a swipe on a cell phone or click on the TV remote to learn that the United States is in a rough patch.

By now, everyone knows the name George Floyd, an African-American man who fell victim to an act of police brutality in Minneapolis on May 25. Protests took to the streets across the country in a call of justice for Floyd, and to tackle the larger issues of racism that we face as a nation.

Protests have been peacefully executed, but looting and rioting have served as a distraction to the injustice of Floyd’s death. Take retired officer David Dorn for example, who was murdered on Tuesday for responding to a burglary alarm at Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry in St. Louis.