Brees spoke his heart; meant no harm

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees simply stated his relationship to the national anthem when asked, and did not intend to hurt others. He has received flack for his statements, but really should be respected for his thoughts.

June 4, 2020 - 10:15 AM

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws downfield against the Carolina Panthers in the first half on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. (David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/TNS)

It doesn’t take more than a swipe on a cell phone or click on the TV remote to learn that the United States is in a rough patch. 

By now, everyone knows the name George Floyd, an African-American man who fell victim to an act of police brutality in Minneapolis on May 25. Protests took to the streets across the country in a call of justice for Floyd, and to tackle the larger issues of racism that we face as a nation. 

Protests have been peacefully executed, but looting and rioting have served as a distraction to the injustice of Floyd’s death. Take retired officer David Dorn for example, who was murdered on Tuesday for responding to a burglary alarm at Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry in St. Louis.

