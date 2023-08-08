 | Tue, Aug 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Buescher wins 2nd straight NASCAR Cup race

Chris Buescher won his second straight NASCAR Cup Series race by holding off Martin Truex late in the FireKeepers 400 on Monday. Buescher won last week at Richmond. He took the lead at Michigan on lap 133 and didn’t give it up.

By

Sports

August 8, 2023 - 2:26 PM

Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 235 at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images/TNS)

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Chris Buescher has earned half of his four career NASCAR Cup Series victories in a stunning, nine-day stretch of success.

Buescher won his second straight NASCAR Cup Series race by holding off points-leader Martin Truex late in the FireKeepers 400 on Monday and is surging with his top performances toward the end of the regular season.

“It’s certainly very good timing as we head into the playoffs in a few short weeks,” said the 30-year-old Buescher, who was in the No. 17 Ford for RFK Racing.

Related
July 31, 2023
June 7, 2019
July 13, 2018
July 13, 2018
Most Popular