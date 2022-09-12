 | Mon, Sep 12, 2022
Bush part of MLB 9/11 tribute

Former President George W. Bush took part in a first ball ceremony in Texas as Major League Baseball paused Sunday to remember the Sept. 11 attacks.

Later that day, President George W. Bush addresses the nation from his desk in the Oval Office about the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C. on Sept. 11, 2001. "Today, our fellow citizens, our way of life, our very freedom came under attack in a series of deliberate and deadly terrorist acts," he began the address.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President George W. Bush took part in a first ball ceremony in Texas, Aaron Judge put on special cleats at Yankee Stadium and the New York Mets wore first responder caps as Major League Baseball paused Sunday to remember the Sept. 11 attacks.

There were moments of silence, remembrances and tributes at ballparks all across America on the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

“It’s a moment in our country’s history. We all have certain things we remember, where we were when it happened and how we felt. So many people involved, so it’s a chance to honor those people today. Realizing the people and families that were affected by this that are still feeling the pain from it,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said before a game in Miami.

