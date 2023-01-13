 | Fri, Jan 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Chargers, Jaguars return to playoffs

The Chargers are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Jaguars last made the postseason in 2017. Both teams advanced thanks to stellar quarterback play from Chargers Justin Herbert and the Jaguars Trevor Lawrence.

By

Sports

January 13, 2023 - 2:48 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reacts to the crowd after defeating the Miami Dolphins 23-17 on Dec. 11, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/ SCNG)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence feels as if he’s been in the playoffs the past two months.

Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and four games behind division-leading Tennessee in late November. It was clear they needed to find ways to start winning close games.

Lawrence easily could have panicked or even packed it in. Instead, he and the Jaguars picked it up and won six of seven down the stretch, clinching the AFC South and returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Related
December 23, 2021
December 16, 2021
December 14, 2021
February 12, 2021
Most Popular