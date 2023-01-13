Chargers, Jaguars return to playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence feels as if he’s been in the playoffs the past two months.

Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and four games behind division-leading Tennessee in late November. It was clear they needed to find ways to start winning close games.

Lawrence easily could have panicked or even packed it in. Instead, he and the Jaguars picked it up and won six of seven down the stretch, clinching the AFC South and returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.