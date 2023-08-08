 | Tue, Aug 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Chiefs Chris Jones continues holdout 

Time is getting short for defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs. The All-Pro’s holdout has now stretched well into training camp, and those $50,000 fines for each day he misses climbing for each game, beginning with their preseason opener Sunday in New Orleans.

By

Sports

August 8, 2023 - 2:45 PM

In this file photo, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates after he recovered a fumble against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 21, 2021. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid had very little to say about missing All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones on Monday.

What he did say carried some weight.

Jones, who is entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract, skipped the entirety of the Chiefs’ offseason program and has so far held out all of training camp while trying to secure a new long-term deal. And with their first preseason game now less than a week away, Reid indicated that even superstars such as Jones are missing something by missing camp.

Related
August 27, 2020
August 21, 2020
March 17, 2020
July 24, 2019
Most Popular