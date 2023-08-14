Chiefs downed by Carr, Saints in preseason opener 

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When Derek Carr finished putting on his uniform before his preseason debut with the New Orleans Saints, he couldn’t help but be struck by the sight of himself in black and gold — instead of the Raiders’ silver and black he’d worn for all of his previous nine NFL seasons.

“It may look weird, but it felt right,” said Carr, the Saints’ top free agent acquisition. “I just feel refreshed. I feel rejuvenated. And to put that uniform on and come out and be a Saint, it felt really good.”

Carr threw a touchdown pass on his opening series and rookie Blake Grupe kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Saints to a 26-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the opening exhibition game for both clubs.