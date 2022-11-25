 | Fri, Nov 25, 2022
Lamb sets table on Thanksgiving

The victory ended a three-game Thanksgiving losing streak for the Cowboys (8-3), who moved a game ahead of the Giants in the NFC East while sweeping the season series. Philadelphia (9-1) leads the division.

November 25, 2022 - 12:43 PM

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) races around the end after taking a fourth quarter pitch from Dak Prescott against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, November 24, 2022. The Cowboys defeated the Giants, 28-20.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20. The victory ended a three-game losing streak on the holiday for the Cowboys. Dallas moved a game ahead of the Giants in the NFC East while sweeping the season series. Rookie Peyton Hendershot ran for a 2-yard TD before directing all three of his fellow tight ends into a giant Salvation Army red kettle for a Whac-A-Mole celebration. The Giants have lost three of their past four games.

CeeDee Lamb could only smile when officials upheld an out-of-bounds call on what the Dallas receiver hoped would be a touchdown on his second one-handed catch of the game.

He had to settle for setting up three TDs instead.

