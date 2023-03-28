 | Tue, Mar 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Dan Snyder’s future a hot topic at NFL meetings

Dan Snyder’s future in the NFL as owner of the Washington Commanders remains in standby mode while his peers gathered at a posh resort for the league’s annual meetings and waited for news on the potential sale of the team.

By

Sports

March 28, 2023 - 3:19 PM

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder on the field before a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on August 29, 2019. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images/TNS)

PHOENIX (AP) — Dan Snyder’s future in the NFL as owner of the Washington Commanders remains in standby mode while his peers gathered at a posh resort for the league’s annual meetings and waited for news on the potential sale of the team.

A discussion on Snyder isn’t on the formal agenda this week, three people familiar with those details told The Associated Press on Monday. Still, Snyder was a hot topic of conversation despite his absence and even while quarterback Lamar Jackson’s trade request dominated headlines.

“I think he’s put the team up for sale. I believe that something is close to happening,” New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. “I don’t know that for sure. We’ll wait and see what happens.”

Related
May 25, 2022
March 18, 2022
February 2, 2022
October 29, 2021
Most Popular