Dixon victorious in Toronto

Scott Dixon set a bit of IndyCar history by winning in Toronto Sunday, his 52nd career victory. Dixon is tied with Mario Andretti for second-most among all IndyCar drivers.

TORONTO — Scott Dixon remembers winning his first IndyCar race more than two decades ago, back when the only thing he cared about was keeping his job, and the thought of having his name someday mentioned in the same breath as A.J. Foyt, the Unser family and Mario Andretti seemed downright laughable.

“There’s some numbers that are achievable,” Dixon explained, “but I think when you look at even getting to the Unsers, then Mario, this sport can be super tricky. You can be in it one minute and out the next.”

All these years later, Dixon is still in it.

