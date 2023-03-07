IndyCar bullish on future after sloppy opening

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Andretti had his head in his hands nearly every time the camera showed him during the IndyCar season-opening race.

He started with at least three true challengers to win Sunday on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, only to see two of his cars involved in airborne accidents and the other two crashed into tire barriers.

Colton Herta was furious with reigning IndyCar champion Will Power, who received an avoidable contact penalty for knocking Herta into the tires. Romain Grosjean was enraged with Scott McLaughlin when a game of chicken between the two for the race lead ended with both drivers in the tire barrier.