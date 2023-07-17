Alcaraz proves his worth with Wimbledon title

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic knows a thing or two about the talents and intangibles required to win big matches against the best players.

He’s been in 35 Grand Slam finals. He’s won 23 of them. He played Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer a total of 109 times, with head-to-head edges against both. He went 9-5 against them in title matches at majors.

So it seemed only natural to ask Djokovic to whom he’d compare the new star of men’s tennis — Carlos Alcaraz — after losing to him across five sets and more than 4 1/2 hours brimming with brilliant play and dramatic moments in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.