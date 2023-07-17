 | Mon, Jul 17, 2023
Alcaraz proves his worth with Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz is the first man since 2002 other than Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to win Wimbledon. It is the latest proof that Alcaraz is every bit as terrific a tennis player as folks have thought. 

July 17, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning match point against Jeremy Chardy of France in the Men's Singles first round match during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023. in London, England. (Michael Regan/Getty Images/TNS)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic knows a thing or two about the talents and intangibles required to win big matches against the best players.

He’s been in 35 Grand Slam finals. He’s won 23 of them. He played Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer a total of 109 times, with head-to-head edges against both. He went 9-5 against them in title matches at majors.

So it seemed only natural to ask Djokovic to whom he’d compare the new star of men’s tennis — Carlos Alcaraz — after losing to him across five sets and more than 4 1/2 hours brimming with brilliant play and dramatic moments in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

