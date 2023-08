LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Ryan Yarbrough from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday after being rebuffed in their pursuit of Detroit Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez used his no-trade clause to block a trade, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

“To have a chance to come to a team with guys that he’s familiar with, on a team that’s playing for a championship, it’s surprising,” Roberts said.