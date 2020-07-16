Menu Search Log in

ESPN still planning on ‘GameDay’

If football is played, ESPN's college "GameDay" will likely still take place but with changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Thomas (far left), Lee Corso (center) and Kirk Herbstreit talk football on the set of ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Photo by Ben Flanagan/TNS

For millions of college football fans, couch potato Saturdays begin with ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has put this season in peril, but if it can be salvaged, so too will the sport’s most popular pregame show.

“If there is college football there will be ‘College GameDay.’ Period,” said ESPN’s Lee Fitting, who oversees all the network’s college studio shows and remote programs.

