 | Tue, Nov 15, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Ex-MLB player Puig guilty in gambling case

Court documents unsealed Monday say Yasiel Puig had pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements and could face up to five years in federal prison. He also agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000.

By

Sports

November 15, 2022 - 1:15 PM

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2018 - Yasiel Puig hits a three run homer in the sixth inning in game seven of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig will plead guilty to lying to federal agents investigating an illegal gambling operation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

Court documents unsealed Monday say Yasiel Puig Valdés, 31, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false statements and after pleading guilty, he could face up to five years in federal prison. He also agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000.

Puig batted .277 with 132 home runs and 415 RBIs while appearing in seven major league seasons, the first six with the Dodgers where he earned an All-Star selection in 2014.

Related
May 12, 2020
July 31, 2019
October 17, 2018
October 16, 2018
Most Popular