 | Tue, Aug 08, 2023
Fan killed in Greece during clashes between rival supporters

August 8, 2023 - 2:19 PM

Candles and flowers lie, on the location where a 29-year-old Greek soccer fan has died after overnight clashes between rival supporters in Nea Philadelphia suburb, in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. A 29-year-old fan was killed in overnight clashes between rival supporters in the Greek capital, prompting European governing soccer body UEFA to postpone a Champions League qualifying game between AEK Athens and Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

NEA PHILADELPHIA, Greece (AP) — A 29-year-old soccer fan was killed in fierce overnight clashes between rival supporters in the Greek capital, prompting European football governing body UEFA to postpone a Champions League qualifying game between AEK Athens and Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Eight fans were also injured in the extensive clashes outside AEK’s stadium in the northern suburb of Nea Philadelphia, while Greek police said they had made 88 arrests, mostly of Croatian supporters. Amateur video of the incident showed chaotic scenes, with fans hurling flares and petrol bombs and clashing with wooden bats.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis to express his condemnation of the violence, with the Croatian government describing the clashes as “horrific.”

