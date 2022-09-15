 | Thu, Sep 15, 2022
Federer says he’s retiring from tennis at 41

Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, announced he is retiring from tennis at age 41. The announcement comes less than a week after fellow superstar Serena Williams played what likely was her final match.

By

Sports

September 15, 2022 - 2:34 PM

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates match point in his men's singles fourth-round match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during day seven of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2021, in London. Photo by (AELTC/Simon Bruty /Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men’s tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Federer posted what he called a “bittersweet decision” via both a written statement and an audio clip on Thursday, less than a week after 23-time major champion Serena Williams played what is expected to be the last match of her career.

Combined, the exits by two of the greatest athletes in their sport’s history represent a significant turning of the page.

