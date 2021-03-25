Former Jayhawk among key transfers still dancing in NCAA’s

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelvin Sampson never set out to take a once-proud Houston program back to national prominence by leaning on transfers.

“Sometimes that’s just the way it works out,” Sampson said.

And there’s no reason to change that approach, either. Not after the transfer-led Cougars are back in the Sweet 16 for the second straight NCAA Tournament – making them one of multiple teams still alive in Indianapolis with a boost from players who started their college careers on other campuses.