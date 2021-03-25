 | Thu, Mar 25, 2021
Former Jayhawk among key transfers still dancing in NCAA’s

Former Kansas Jayhawk Quentin Grimes, who transferred after his freshman season at KU, is the leading scorer for Houston, which has advanced to the NCAA's Sweet Sixteen.

March 25, 2021 - 9:01 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelvin Sampson never set out to take a once-proud Houston program back to national prominence by leaning on transfers.

“Sometimes that’s just the way it works out,” Sampson said.

And there’s no reason to change that approach, either. Not after the transfer-led Cougars are back in the Sweet 16 for the second straight NCAA Tournament – making them one of multiple teams still alive in Indianapolis with a boost from players who started their college careers on other campuses.

