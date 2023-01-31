Golf’s rivalry hinges on tours, not players

This would seem to have the look of golf’s latest rivalry in the making, except that it will be difficult to replace the rivalry golf already has.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jon Rahm began his year by winning two in a row on the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy began his year with birdies on the last two holes to win in Dubai.

It’s a rivalry between tours, not players.

That much was clear in Dubai when there was as much attention on McIlroy leading as the players who were chasing him.