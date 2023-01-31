 | Tue, Jan 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Golf’s rivalry hinges on tours, not players

By

Sports

January 31, 2023 - 1:36 PM

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 20: Jon Rahm kisses the trophy after winning the U.S. Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Course on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

This would seem to have the look of golf’s latest rivalry in the making, except that it will be difficult to replace the rivalry golf already has.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jon Rahm began his year by winning two in a row on the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy began his year with birdies on the last two holes to win in Dubai.

It’s a rivalry between tours, not players.

That much was clear in Dubai when there was as much attention on McIlroy leading as the players who were chasing him.

Related
July 9, 2021
May 27, 2020
September 26, 2018
April 8, 2018
Most Popular