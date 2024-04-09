Hurley, UConn set template for college hoops in NIL era

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies proved that even in the age of NIL and rampant player transfers, it’s possible to build a program capable of winning back-to-back national titles.

A few minutes after cutting down the nets on Monday night, the coach was already thinking about a three-peat.

“We’re going to maintain a championship culture,” Hurley said. “We’re bringing in some very talented high school freshmen. Our returning players, through player development, will take a big jump. We’ll strategically add through the portal.