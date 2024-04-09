 | Tue, Apr 09, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Hurley, UConn set template for college hoops in NIL era

As traditional basketball powers have struggled to adapt to the Name Image likeness era of college athletics, Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies have shown how to create a dynasty. And they have no intention of slowing down.

By

Sports

April 9, 2024 - 2:50 PM

The Connecticut Huskies celebrate after beating the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at State Farm Stadium on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies proved that even in the age of NIL and rampant player transfers, it’s possible to build a program capable of winning back-to-back national titles.

A few minutes after cutting down the nets on Monday night, the coach was already thinking about a three-peat.

“We’re going to maintain a championship culture,” Hurley said. “We’re bringing in some very talented high school freshmen. Our returning players, through player development, will take a big jump. We’ll strategically add through the portal.

Related
November 23, 2021
March 10, 2021
August 5, 2020
January 3, 2020
Most Popular