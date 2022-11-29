 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
Huskers pay premium to ‘Rhule’ in football

Rhule signed an eight-year, $74 million contract that makes him the third highest-paid coach in the Big Ten behind Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and among the top 10 nationally.

By

Sports

November 29, 2022 - 2:02 PM

Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after their 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images/TNS)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. He could have taken a year off from football or worked in television.

Or he could jump back into college coaching. A number of schools reached out to him, he said, but only one appealed to him and his family.

Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. Awaiting him is the daunting task of taking over a team coming off a sixth straight losing season and a program that’s a shell of what once was one of the biggest brands in the college game.

