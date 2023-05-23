Indy 500 off to fast and fascinating start 

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske couldn’t ask for much more in the buildup to the Indianapolis 500 after the fastest weekend in 107 years of “The Greatest Spectacle of Racing.”

Well, he could have hoped his own three cars had qualified better. But a Team Penske win Sunday isn’t going to make or break the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, who closed on its purchase roughly eight weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the world.

His first 500 as owner was held in front of empty grandstands, and only 150,000 or so were permitted on the sprawling grounds for the 2021 race. Last year was closer to a typical Indy 500, but now Penske has the place as close to perfection as possible.